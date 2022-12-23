FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Bill Cash and Richard Dawson Smith were fined and charged with hunting offences that occurred in the Peace region in 2020.

In a social media post, the BC Conservation Officer Service said the violations took place in the Peace region. According to court records, the men were charged in a Fort St. John courtroom.

On December 13th, 2022, Bill Cash was fined $2,400 for killing a mule deer buck on cultivated land without permission on November 20th, 2020.

Story Continues Below

Additionally, he was charged with discharging a firearm with a single projectile in a closure.

Richard Dawson Smith was also fined $1,200 for hunting cultivated land without permission for the offence that occurred on November 20th, 2020.

Both men are required to retake the CORE (Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education Program) course before they are able to hunt again.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More