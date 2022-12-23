Give the Gift of Local News!

TOMSLAKE, B.C. — The Kelly Lake transfer station is temporarily closed due to issues with the generator.

As an alternative, the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) will place a bin for household garbage at the transfer station located at 280 Kelly Lake Road.

The Tomslake transfer station at 15093 Old Edmonton can be used for recycling and bulky items.

The PRRD said an update will be provided once regular service has resumed.

