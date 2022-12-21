POUCE COUPE, B.C. — A single-vehicle incident south of Pouce Coupe has caused a road closure on Highway 2.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred 11 kilometres south of Pouce Coupe between 198 Road and 200 Road.

The road is currently closed with a detour on Old Edmonton Highway, and there is no estimated time of opening.

According to the Dawson Creek RCMP, the road closure is a precaution as the vehicle involved was transporting hazardous materials.

DriveBC asks drivers to watch for traffic control in the area.

The next update is expected at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.

