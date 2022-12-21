FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northern Strikers under-17 boys team came home from a successful weekend in Edmonton, playing in the Div.2 EMSA League.

The boys earned two wins and a tie after taking a different defensive approach than in previous games and displayed a well-balanced team effort.

The Northern Strikers under-17 boys team took a different defensive approach in last weekend’s tournament. ( Courtney Baumeister )

Along with an improved defensive approach, the under-17s had a better offensive transition, which came to fruition in goals from Donovan Snider (3), Guillermo Rodriquez (2), Devon Huillery (1), Kaden Baumeister (1), and Mayson Collington (1).

Kalen Grindley stepped in as goalie for the team, making timely saves in the last three games and earning a shutout win.

