CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has begun an aquatic vegetation and management study on three regional lakes.

The study will investigate the possibility of using mechanical means to remove aquatic vegetation at Charlie Lake, Swan Lake and One Island Lake, following feedback from residents.

According to the PRRD, the feedback said the amount of aquatic vegetation is taking away from recreational use, reducing looks and causing safety issues.

The PRRD has partnered with local biologist Brian Paterson, who works with Zonal Ecosystems, to conduct the early stages of planning and feasibility.

The required study will reportedly produce an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for each lake, which will minimize possible environmental impacts.

The plans will include general information about the lake, suggest areas to focus harvesting efforts on and best practices to minimize unwanted effects on the lakes.

A project page is open to the public on the PRRD engagement portal, with feedback options such as an online survey and an interactive map.

The PRRD encourages its residents to engage with the study before it closes on January 20th, 2023.

As well as forming an EMP for each lake, the information collected during the public engagement phase will go into a report for the PRRD board to consider in 2023.

