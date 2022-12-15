CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — The Pub and Local Market in Charlie Lake was broken into early Thursday morning, according to its owners.

Owner Mike Champ said the pub was broken into at 6:13 a.m., with the culprits using a crowbar to gain entry through the back door.

Champ said the three or four suspects had hoodies, masks and gloves on.

Once inside the pub, the suspects reportedly tossed a 300-pound safe down a flight of stairs from the office before loading it into a truck.

They also took three bottles of liquor and two flats of beer and left by 6:19 a.m.

Champ said the RCMP was notified, and they spent the morning investigating.

The owners are asking residents to contact them at 250-794-044 if anyone saw anything suspicious Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

The Fort St. John RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-787-8100.

