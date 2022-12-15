FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies celebrated a 4-3 overtime win against the Dawson Creek Kodiaks Wednesday night, extending their streak to 16 wins.

Huskies captain Cayden Frenette scored the only goal of the first period, assisted by Colby Busche.

The Kodiaks opened up the scoring five minutes into the second period, but Nick Loewen quickly answered with a goal assisted by Brandon Modde and Cole Cowan.

The Kodiaks tied the game on the power play a little under halfway through the period, but Frenette scored again, shorthanded and unassisted, with about a minute left on the clock.

Twenty seconds later, the Kodiaks scored another powerplay goal, making it 3-3 heading into the third period.

The third period was tense and saw no scoring from either team.

Modde scored the game-winning goal in overtime, assisted by Frenette, sending the Kodiaks home with a 4-3 loss.

Wednesday night’s win bumps the Huskies up to second place in the North West Junior Hockey league with 39 points, one point behind the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings.

The Huskies will hit the road for a three-game weekend on Friday.

Friday night, the Huskies are in Peace River to take on the Navigators at 8:00 p.m. before heading to La Crete to take on the Lumber Barons on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

The Huskies will face off against the Navigators again on Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

The team will take a break after the weekend, returning to the ice for January 6th’s matchup against the Fairview Flyers.

The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.

