STELLARTON, N.S. — Empire Co. Ltd. announced a deal to sell its 56 gas stations in Western Canada to a subsidiary of Shell Canada for about $100 million in cash.

The sale came as the parent company of Sobeys reported it earned $189.9 million in its latest quarter, up from $175.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The grocer said the profit amounted to 73 cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 5, up from 66 cents per share a year earlier.

Story Continues Below

Sales in what was the second quarter of the company’s 2023 financial year totalled $7.64 billion, up from $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

Same-store sales were up 3.9 per cent, while same-store sales, excluding fuel sales, were up 3.1 per cent.

Empire also estimated the cost of what it described as a cybersecurity event last month will be about $25 million, net of insurance recoveries, on its 2023 annual net earnings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More