SURREY, B.C. — The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C. is offering a $100,000 reward for information about an attack on Coastal GasLink employees at a northern work site in February.

RCMP say a group of about 20 people armed with axes attacked security guards and smashed vehicle windows at the site near Houston, wrecking heavy machinery and throwing smoke bombs at officers arriving on the scene.

Association president Chris Gardner says the reward will go to anyone providing information leading to arrests and charges against the “thugs and criminals” behind the attack, which RCMP say caused millions of dollars in damage.

Anonymous tips are being taken through the Crime Stoppers tip lines and will be passed on to police.

Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, says it’s reasonable for anyone with information about the attack to fear retaliation.

But she says the group had never identified any informants, nor has any ever had to testify in court.

“You’ll help bring those responsible for this horrific attack to justice,” Annis said at a news conference hosted by the RCMP.

Gardner said victims of the attack deserve accountability and justice.

“No one at any workplace in British Columbia or their families should live in fear that when they go to clock in at their place of work that they are at risk of attacks,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press

