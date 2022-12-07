FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the community’s help locating Jordan Dean Nande.

Nande, 27, is currently wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with probation.

He is described as five foot nine inches tall, 152 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Jordan Dean Nande (RCMP)

If anyone has information on Nande, they are asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

