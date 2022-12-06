FORT NELSON, B.C. — Ed Bulley, owner of Ed’s Building Supplies in Fort Nelson, is expanding his store and becoming a RONA affiliate.

The store, located at 4432 50th Avenue North, has been in the community since 1955, according to a release.

The retail space will total 17,000 square feet, which includes an 11,750 square foot lumber space, and outside there will be a 20,000 square foot lumber yard.

Over 400 products will be added, including lighting, flooring, appliances, vanities, cabinets, plumbing, seasonal and home decor.

A wider range of “Pro products” will also be offered through RONA’s Pro Program for business owners, which reportedly includes preferred pricing, priority service and more through a phone application.

“For us—my son, Derek, my nephew, Ryan, the store manager, and all of our employees—joining the RONA family means growth. The programs offered by RONA stand out in the market and will certainly allow us to increase our service and product offering,” said Bulley.

Bulley said the expansion is finished, and the new section will be open to the public in February 2023.

