CHETWYND, B.C. — A semi-truck has jack-knifed on Highway 97, blocking the highway.

Madonna Saunderson, with the RCMP, said the call came in at 2:21 p.m. about the incident south of Chetwynd on Highway 97.

She added that both lanes of the highway are currently shut down, and DriveBC has posted several warnings of slippery sections on Highway 97.

No injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

