FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Representatives from Doig River First Nation had a discussion with Canada Energy Regulators (CER) earlier this week about amendments to the NEBC Pipeline hearing process.

During the virtual discussion on November 29th, 2022, Doig River requested an amendment to the hearing process to include a workshop between the First Nation and NorthRiver Midstream to discuss an offset plan and increase collaboration.

In the request, Doig River specified that they wanted the workshop to be held before the filing of written evidence and oral submissions.

Representative of Doig River Brian Milakovic said that Doig River wants the workshop to be held first so that the content of the workshop could inform the content of the evidence that will be submitted.

According to the CER hearing timeline, written evidence must be submitted by December 16th, 2022, with oral submissions to occur between January 9th to 28th, 2023.

Doig River also requested that three other Indigenous nations submit evidence on Traditional Land and Resource Use no later than July 15th, 2023.

The three nations Doig River called on were Sucker Creek First Nation, Whitefish Lake First Nation and Driftpile First Nation.

The representatives requested a cross-examination for NorthRiver Midstream and other intervenors in early August next year, with arguments to follow in late August 2023.

These requests were grouped together as the TLRU Motions.

The presiding commissioner of the discussion, Kathy Penney, said at the end of the discussion that a decision would be reserved and an answer would be given as soon as possible.

At the time of publication, there is yet to be an answer as to whether or not the CER will approve the amendments.

The NEBC Pipeline is a NorthRiver Midstream project currently in the proposal stages.

If built, the 213-kilometre pipeline would carry condensate and liquid natural gas from the NorthRiver Midstream Inc. Highway Liquid Hub to the Gorondale area of Alberta.

Before the pipeline can move forward, the project requires approval from the CER. All pipeline, powerline, and offshore projects in Canada must apply to CER and gain approval before beginning construction.

If approved, the pipeline would begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is estimated to take around twelve months to complete.

