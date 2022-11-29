Want more stories like this? By becoming a Supporter, you help make that possible!
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review of the business.
More coming.
Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)
The Canadian Press
