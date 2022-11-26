Want more stories like this? By becoming a Supporter, you help make that possible!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are continuing their winning streak, making it 10 in a row after defeating the Sexsmith Vipers 4-2 in Friday night’s home game.
The Huskies were scoreless in the first period, but Nathan Brownlee and Colby Busche came back after the first intermission with a goal each, tying the game 2-2.
Brandon Modde and Nathan Brownlee scored another pair of goals in the third, giving the team their 4-2 win. The Huskies outshot the Vipers 41-19.
The Huskies hit the road to Grande Prairie to take on the Wheat Kings on November 26th.
The game will be streamed on Hockey TV, puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.
