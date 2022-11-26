FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are continuing their winning streak, making it 10 in a row after defeating the Sexsmith Vipers 4-2 in Friday night’s home game.

The Huskies were scoreless in the first period, but Nathan Brownlee and Colby Busche came back after the first intermission with a goal each, tying the game 2-2.

Brandon Modde and Nathan Brownlee scored another pair of goals in the third, giving the team their 4-2 win. The Huskies outshot the Vipers 41-19.

Story Continues Below

The Huskies hit the road to Grande Prairie to take on the Wheat Kings on November 26th.

The game will be streamed on Hockey TV, puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More