This holiday season, all of our Supporters are entered to win an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway!

Find Out More

Want more stories like this? By becoming a Supporter, you help make that possible!

Learn More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are continuing their winning streak, making it 10 in a row after defeating the Sexsmith Vipers 4-2 in Friday night’s home game. 

The Huskies were scoreless in the first period, but Nathan Brownlee and Colby Busche came back after the first intermission with a goal each, tying the game 2-2. 

Brandon Modde and Nathan Brownlee scored another pair of goals in the third, giving the team their 4-2 win. The Huskies outshot the Vipers 41-19.

The Huskies hit the road to Grande Prairie to take on the Wheat Kings on November 26th.

The game will be streamed on Hockey TV, puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year!

We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well.

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Jordan Prentice is a multimedia reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program. Born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator. During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people...