CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Repeat offenders were arrested by Fort St. John RCMP after crashing a truck in a wooded area in Charlie Lake on Friday.

On November 25th at approximately 3:40 a.m., police received a report of an instruction alarm being triggered at a compressor site in an enclosed compound.

Officers observed the suspect vehicle attempting to drive away from police by slamming through a gate and getting the Dodge 3500 stuck in a wooded area.

The vehicle had been stolen from around Beaverlodge, Alberta, and stolen items were located inside the truck’s cab, according to RCMP.

The Fort St. John RCMP Police Dog Services Unit assisted officers in locating the two suspects hiding in the wooded area after they left the stuck vehicle. They were subsequently arrested.

The first suspect was brought back to the detachment in Fort St. John, then released on an undertaking with a future court date.

The second suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants and remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

Both suspects have criminal histories in Beaverlodge, Alberta, as well as Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

Neither person has a valid driver’s license, according to police.

“The quick response of our front-line police officers interrupted the suspect while still at the scene, and the police services dog unit was invaluable in locating them while hiding in the area,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Forst St. John RCMP.

Police continue to investigate and asks anyone with more information on this matter to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous and still provide a tip, Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

