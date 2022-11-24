FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Louisiana-Pacific’s request for an extension of its OSB plant in Fort St. John and the installation of new equipment was approved by the Environmental Assessment Office.

Louisiana-Pacific OSB Limited Partnership requested the amendment on August 2nd.

The project, located to the southeast of Fort St. John on Swanson Lumber Road, has been approved to construct a prefabricated building extension to house the briquetter system, which was also approved.

Louisiana-Pacific OSB plant location. (Environmental Assessment Office)

Additionally, the Environmental Assessment Office approved the installation of a sander, wood dust collection cycling, a baghouse, and a wood dust storage bin.

The initial certificate was granted to Slocan-LP OSB Corp in 2002 before being transferred in 2005 to Canfor-LP OSB Limited Partnership, now known as Louisiana-Pacific OSB Limited Partnership.

