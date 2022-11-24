CALGARY, ALTA. — Bo Hedges is finetuning his skills at a Wheelchair Basketball Canada camp in Calgary.

The Wonowon product is joined by 14 other Canadian athletes for the senior men’s national team camp, which kicked off on November 23rd.

The five-day camp will allow the athletes to build chemistry on and off the court, According to Wheelchair Basketball Canada.

High-performance director Jeff Dunbrack said the camp is providing staff with the opportunity to assess talent for the upcoming 2023 season.

“The training sessions will also allow our athletes to work on style-of-play for upcoming competitions,” said Dunbrack.

The camp is taking place at the MNP Community and Sport Centre and will finish on November 27th.

