MACKENZIE, B.C.— The under-18 Northeast B.C. Predators came home with two wins after a successful Sunday in Mackenzie.

The first of two exhibition games against the under-18 Prince George Capitals resulted in a 5-3 win for the Predators.

The team’s second game of the day against the Capitals was a close one.

The Predators held a 2-0 lead heading into the third period, but the Capitals snagged two goals, tying the game with eight minutes remaining.

Although they were shorthanded, Paige Brown buried a slapshot past the Capital’s goaltender, giving the Predators a 3-2 win.

The under-18 Predators are headed to Calgary to participate in the WickFest weekend tournament, playing teams from the Lower Mainland and Alberta from November 25th to 27th.

The under-15 Northeast BC Predators played back-to-back games last Sunday, falling 9-3 to the Fort St. John Cabre Red in their first game and 8-6 to Fort St. John Canadian Tire.

The under-15s are headed to WickFest next weekend as well.

The NEBC Tangle Ridge under-13 Predators had two more wins over the weekend, improving to 18-1 for the season.

In Saturday’s game, the under-13s faced off against the Wembley Wildcats.

The girls dominated the Wildcats with a 10-0 victory and outshot the boys 45-10.

The Predators were hosted by the Grande Prairie Knights female rep team Sunday afternoon. The northeast squad started off slow and headed into the third period with a one-goal deficit.

However, Predators captain Carly Wiens rallied her team in the second intermission, and the girls came out ready to battle, taking control back from the Knights and finishing with a 7-5 victory.

The under-13s will take a break this weekend before heading to Calgary for WickFest from December 1st to 4th.

