HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 16 calls for service between October 20th to November 21st, 2022. 28 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offences. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

Please note the numerous construction sites along Hwy 29, between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John. Due to the increase of work sites along the highway, there is a large fluctuation between the speed zones for each site. Police will be monitoring these areas as they are a posted construction zone, and fines will range from $196.00 to $253.00 for speeding violations within a marked construction zone.

On October 24th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of property damage to an apartment complex along Paquette Ave. Upon investigations, it was found that there were no criminal aspects to the incident and that the matter was to be taken up in Civil Courts.

On October 27th, Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist for speeding in the school zone along Beattie Dr. Upon identifying the occupants of the vehicle, it was found that one of the occupants had several outstanding warrants out for their arrest. Subsequently, the individual was arrested and brought before a judge.

On October 28th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received several complaints about motorists speeding through the new Farrell Creek bridge projects area. Upon police conducting patrols, several vehicles were stopped, and multiple violation tickets were issued to drivers this day.

On November 2nd, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received several calls regarding a deer that had “stolen” some Halloween decorations from a local residence and was now wearing this item atop its antlers and was seen sporting it around town. Cst. SCHMIDT located the 4-legged thief, easily identifiable given the white webbing headdress that he was then wearing, and upon trying to apprehend the suspect, he fled from police. Due to not being able to catch up to the suspect in a foot pursuit, local Conservation was notified, and plans were made to try and apprehend this suspect in a different manner so to retrieve the stolen item. Two days later, it was found that the 4-legged thief had discarded this item amongst a tree and was no longer trying to hide his antlers. It is believed that this buck was merely trying to disguise himself during hunting season, so no charges were sought.

On November 5th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a single motor vehicle accident along Kobes Creek FSR. Upon investigations, it was found that the vehicle had slid off the road and flipped. There were no injuries to the occupants. Alcohol and speed were determined to be the main factors behind the incident, and charges are currently pending.

Being that Christmas is just around the corner, Cst. SCHMIDT would like to announce that he and his family, along with the support from the Friends of Hudson’s Hope, the District of Hudson’s Hope, and local businesses, will be conducting the annual “12 Days of Christmas Giving” toy drive again this year. As per the flyer that will soon be published, between December 1st to the 12th, we are looking for a variety of new toys and gift cards for ages 0-18, winter clothing for boys and girls, ages 6-12, as well as nice items for our seniors. Any and all monetary donations can be made payable to the Friends of Hudson’s Hope Society and dropped off at either the Hudson’s Hope District Office, the Hudson’s Hope Thrift Store, or the Hudson’s Hope RCMP detachment. Our aim this year is to fully fill a police vehicle with donations. Drop-off locations for other donations will be detailed on the “12 Days of Christmas Giving” flyer.

12 Days of Christmas Giving flyer. (supplied)

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

