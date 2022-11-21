CALGARY — Crude oil prices slumped to a 10-month low Monday on a report that OPEC plus may hike output at its next meeting.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate is down US$5 as of late morning, trading around US$75.43.

That’s about US$10 lower than the price of oil at the beginning of last week, and US$35 lower than the June peak, when oil hit US$110 per barrel.

Story Continues Below

Experts say the drop in oil prices Monday is due to a report by the Wall Street Journal that says Saudi Arabia and other OPEC-plus countries may increase oil output by up to 500,000 barrels per day.

OPEC-plus countries are set to meet Dec. 4.

The share prices of Canadian oil companies were falling along with the price of oil. The S&P/TSX capped energy index was down about five per cent as of late morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT