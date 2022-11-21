Colour blocking, where contrasting sections of colour are combined in one area to create interest, is always on trend and the perfect way to introduce bright colour into your home. It can be integrated in many ways: from accent walls and doors to window recesses, trim and furniture. This detailed décor touch adds a high-end, professional feel – even if you did it yourself.

Sharon Grech, Benjamin Moore colour and design expert, shares three ways to incorporate the colour-blocking trend into your home.

Win with colour

Incorporating colour is an easy way to update your décor and fits within any design aesthetic. If painting a whole wall is daunting, try a smaller area. With the help of Aura Interior Paint, the classic combination of punchy primary colours against a crisp white background adds vibrancy to your home. Try contrasting tones of one colour like North Sea Green 2053-30 and Savannah Green 2150-30 to create visual interest.

Frame your walls

Look for simple, affordable ways to introduce a new look and feel into your home. Colour-blocked wall panelling is having a moment because it’s a great way to add a high-impact, low-cost facelift to any room in your house. This decorative wall treatment can be used as a frame to go wild with colour, which can transform a traditionally-styled space into a contemporary statement.

Rediscover childlike creativity

Your child’s bedroom is an excellent place to experiment with and embrace vibrant colour. Stripes allow you to play with contrast and tone; bold shades jump forward from paler ones, like with Raspberry Blush 2008-30 and Tofino Sunset CC-156. Grech says, “If your children share a space and have different ideas for the colour they want, use stripes to divide the room stylishly. This will give both siblings a space to call their own.”

