FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Stage North Theatre Society’s production of The Outsider opens Thursday night.

The play, which follows the story of a lieutenant governor thrust into the role of governor after a scandal, will run from Thursday to Saturday at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Stage North’s team originally began work back on this play back in 2020 before it got shut down by COVID-19 restrictions.

First-time director, Kaymie Laurine, said she wanted to keep the play because of the dynamic the group had.

“The people that I managed to get in my cast were just phenomenal,” Laurine said.

Laurine also said that the entire play went up in just two months, from the time they picked the cast to the time they will have their first performance.

Warren Craig, who plays Governor Ned Newly, said the play is a witty comedy that focuses on politics.

“It’s about what’s said and the situation we’re in,” said Craig.

The Outsider will run for three nights at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the North Peace Cultural Centre. Either at their box office or on their website.

