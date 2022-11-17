FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Petroleum Association’s 61st Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel kicked off this week at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

For the first time since 2019, the teams and curling club viewing area are at full capacity now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

A total of 24 teams registered for this year’s bonspiel, with the majority of curlers from Fort St. John.

Story Continues Below

According to Neil Carlstrom, co-chair of the Fort St. John Petroleum Association, all curlers must be a member “in good standing” with the club or affiliate petroleum clubs.

“ If you’re from out of town, you have to be engaged in oil and gas activity,” said Carlstrom.

“We have a curler from Chetwynd, and they don’t have an oil man’s association there, but he makes his living working in the oil and gas industry.”

The bonspiel includes a dance with a live band Friday night from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“It’s a fun-filled weekend for people to socialize,” said Carlstrom.

“It’s a long-standing tradition in our community.”

The last day of the Oilmen’s Bonspiel is Saturday, November 19th.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT