SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — RCMP say two workers have died in an explosion at an oil and gas site in northern Alberta.

Officers and emergency crews were called Saturday to the site near Slave Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The deaths are being investigated by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

A government official says no further information is being released at this time.

The site is operated by Calgary-based Tamarack Valley Energy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press

