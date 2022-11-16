Beat the November blahs by celebrating Dinovember at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum and Fort St. John Public Library. This Friday, November 18, is the launch of our FREE dinosaur excavation take-home kit.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of dinosaur footprints in the Peace River canyon, and to celebrate, we’re handing out 200 kits sponsored by Surerus Pipeline (one per child).

Our kit includes a fun fact sheet, a cut-and-paste bone bed craft, and an excavation kit with an earthen block, a digging tool, and a brush. Kits are recommended for ages 6+ (or 4+ with lots of adult assistance).

Need a little laugh each day? Check out the Fort St. John North Peace Museum Facebook to see a group of plastic dinosaurs explore our exhibits and get into some trouble.

Vote for your favourite photograph to win a family dinosaur prize pack containing dinosaurs and dino-themed games and activities. Then try to spot these 12 dinosaurs hiding in our museum exhibits in our dinosaur scavenger hunt (free with regular admission). Kids five and under are always free.

The Fort St. John Public Library will be holding a FREE dinosaur-themed craft and story time at the museum on Saturday, November 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The North Peace Historical Society is gearing up for Christmas at the end of this month. Our museum exhibits will be decorated for the holidays.

Our Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Tea will be Wednesday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy sandwiches, goodies, tea or coffee, and our exhibits for $10. North Peace Historical Society members will receive 10% off in the gift shop that day. Memberships start at only $12.

Plans are in the works for a classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas-themed Kids Night at the museum on Friday, December 9. From scavenger hunts and crafts to science-themed activities, this night is sure to be a blast. Enjoy hot chocolate and Christmas cookies and get in the spirit of the holidays.

REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY AND LIMITED. Event tickets are $5/child or $10/family and must be purchased in advance. Children must be accompanied by an adult (free). Tickets are available at the museum starting November 28.

