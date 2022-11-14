LEMORAY, B.C. — The Mount Lemoray unattended bin site will be closed until further notice, effective December 7th.

According to the Peace River Regional District (PRRD), the closure is due to routine work.

As an alternative, residents are asked by the PRRD to use the Hasler Flat location, which is 39 kilometres east of the Mount Lemoray location.

Both locations are unattended, therefore, they are open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The PRRD is planning to construct manned transfer stations around the region to replace the unmanned sites, according to spokesperson Kassandra Foster.

More information can be found on the landfills & transfer stations page on PRRD’s website.

