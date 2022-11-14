FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Canadian Natural Resources Limited presented a donation to Bert Ambrose Elementary on Monday for their meal program.

The cheque for $30,000 was presented to the school by Chris Willson, CNRL’s construction superintendent for Northeast B.C.

Willson said CNRL likes to be active in the community and has been for the past thirty years.



“We believe in giving back to the communities we work in,” said Willson.

Members from School District 60 and Bert Ambrose students who volunteer in the program were present to receive the cheque.

