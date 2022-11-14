Let’s face it, winter can be dark and dreary. Whether you’re setting up your house for sale in the colder months, want to impress your guests or simply want a more cheerful place to come home to, here are some upgrades you can tackle any time of year.

Bring light to the dark

Outdoor lighting serves as a safety precaution to prevent falls and discourage thieves, but it also adds undeniable flair and drama to your home’s exterior. Go for classic warm white to be most inviting – though fun holiday décor is also encouraged. There are plenty of solar-powered lighting options you can find in your local hardware store or go for battery-operated lanterns or a fully integrated system for corners short on sunshine.

Plant winter-ready greenery

Nothing spruces up a front yard quite like some eye-catching landscaping. It may be too cold and inhospitable to plant directly in the ground, but some rich and colourful greenery in pots on your porch or lining the walkway can add instant impact. Go for miniature potted evergreens, elegant winter roses, red-berried wintergreen, or hearty decorative grasses. Consider planting them in your garden come spring to enjoy them for winters to come.

Revamp the façade

It may not be the first update you think of, but with the right materials you can update your faded siding safely in colder weather – and get it done before guests arrive for Christmas, Hanukkah, or Lunar New Year. Stylish and long-lasting mortar-free stone veneer offers a high-impact DIY exterior that won’t succumb to freeze-thaw cracks or require time to dry, so you can apply it rain or shine.

