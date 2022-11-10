FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Pine Farmers Institute (NPFI) will pay off its grain elevator mortgage on November 22nd.

The grain elevator opened in 2012, saving local farmers from trucking their grain to Dawson Creek or even farther.

The need for the new elevator came after the grain elevators built in the 1950s were slowly demolished over the years.

The new elevator became a reality through the Elevator Committee accessing grants and loans through the Northern Development Initiative Trust and the Peace River Regional District.

The Elevator Committee consisted of president Larry Houley, Wade Cusack, Martin Moore, Gordon Hill, Brian Johnston, and Blane Meek.

The elevator was purchased for just under $800,000, but necessary repairs to the structure cost an additional $800,000.

With the acquisition, the institute also acquired nearly 500 metres of siding on the railway track that could enable farmers to transport grain via trains.

The institute continues to advocate for local farmers and work with agricultural groups, including Viterra, who currently operate the grain elevator.

The NPFI is holding a “mortgage burning celebration” on Tuesday, November 22nd, at the Lido Theatre. Doors open at 4 p.m., and supper will be served at 5:30, with entertainment to follow.

To reserve a seat at the celebration, email brian.johnston55@gmail.com or msmoore@pris.ca or call 250-787-6774.

