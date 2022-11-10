FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The city is creating an area plan for the Swanson Lumber

Road zone and is looking for feedback.

The work builds on the initial Let’s Talk Neighbourhood Plans work that was started in 2020 but had to be placed on hold due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year, discussions were reportedly held with stakeholders, property owners, and agencies before a draft was drawn.

The next step is community engagement before the plan is reviewed by “key agencies” for support and then presented for bylaw adoption in early 2023.

The City of Fort St. John said this work will be led by the city’s planning division and will include key review and input to line up other plans, strategies, bylaws, and policies within the Official Community Plan.

For more information, visit the Swanson Lumber Road Area Plan page on the city’s website, and visit the “Get Involved” tab to provide input to developmentservices@fortstjohn.ca.

Planning manager Renée Jamurat can also be reached at 250-787-5786.

