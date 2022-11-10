DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek was the coldest spot in B.C. on Wednesday.

The city broke a daily record on November 9th, hitting a low of -29.7 degrees Celsius.

The old record of -28.9 degrees Celsius was set in 1986.

The coldest spot in Canada was Rosemary, Alberta, at -33 degrees Celsius.

Mackenzie also hit a daily record low of -26.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The previous record was -23 degrees Celsius in 1986.

Fort St. John hit -24 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, but the lowest in the area on November 9th was -27.5 degrees Celsius in 1985.

Chetwynd hit -15 degrees Celsius on November 9th. The district’s lowest temperature recorded on that day was in 2013 at -30.7.

Fort Nelson got to -26.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and the lowest the municipality has seen on November 9th was in 1940 when it was -33.3 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the hottest spot in British Columbia was Sister Islets, off the coast of Vancouver Island, at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

