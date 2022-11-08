FORT NELSON, B.C. — A recently completed 30-day pump test is being labelled as a critical milestone for a geothermal project near Fort Nelson.

Deh Tai Corporation, Fort Nelson First Nation’s economic development corporation, announced the accomplishment in a release on Tuesday.

“The geothermal resource in the Clarke Lake Field will sustain temperatures of nearly 120 degrees Celsius and that the porosity of the flooded reservoir will sustain the extraction and re-injection of commercially viable volumes of geothermal brine,” said Deh Tai Corporation.

Story Continues Below

The water chemistry of the brine was also thoroughly sampled and confirmed to be appropriate for development, noted Deh Tai.

Now that the test is completed, the Tu Deh-Kah Geothermal team is proceeding with the final project design and permitting for an electrical generation facility.

Construction begins in 2024, with commercial operations expected in 2026.

“We are all incredibly excited for what the future holds. I am happy to see our people leading this energy transition in the Treaty 8 Territory located in Northeast BC,” said Chief Sharleen Gale, Fort Nelson First Nation.

“This revolutionary project will create major opportunity for our members, treaty partners and our neighbouring communities in the North.”

The Tu Deh-Kah Geothermal is owned and led by the first nation through its Deh Tai Corporation.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT