A new Energy Transition Centre has opened its doors in downtown Calgary today.

The centre is a partnership between the University of Calgary, Innovate Calgary and Avatar Innovations, a local company that works with the oil and gas sector on innovation and technology.

The Energy Transition Centre is meant to support the research and development of new energy technologies and support startups seeking to commercialize.

Calgary’s economy has long been dominated by oil and gas, but the city is seeking to diversify.

Many Alberta business leaders believe the province has a huge opportunity to capitalize on the coming transition to cleaner sources of energy.

The Energy Transition Centre has received funding from the federal government as well as CIBC.

