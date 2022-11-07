When it comes to home improvement on a budget, the kitchen can feel like a non-starter. Appliances, flooring and countertops are all expensive to switch out, and the amount of work is basically a renovation. But take a second look—you have kitchen DIY options that won’t break your back or your budget. Try wallet- and work-friendly updates to these areas:

Cabinet colour

Replacing your cabinets is pricey and messy. But you’ll amaze yourself with how much personality a fresh coat of paint can add to your kitchen. Brighten up dark doors to create a bright, clean and airy feel. Take plain white cabinets and drawers, and paint on a layer of mahogany sophistication. Feeling bold? Paint with a bright accent colour like red or blue to really let that part of your kitchen pop. Switch out the hardware to a new metal and you’ll end up with completely new cabinetry.

Story Continues Below

The lighting

The great thing about swapping your lighting setup is that it will enhance all your other DIY choices. Go with a central hanging light for a classic feel, or a set of track lights to put the spotlight exactly where you want it. Many kitchens have an unused light fixture in the ceiling, so you can even add a second set of lights without having to worry about rewiring or tearing into the ceiling.

Your faucet

DIY that makes an impact doesn’t have to mean everything but the kitchen sink. A new faucet is easy to install, and it can make a surprising difference to the feel of your kitchen. Look for one that matches form with function: a pull-down faucet will let you more easily keep the sink pristine. A timeless design with a modern feel can fit into just about any kitchen.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT