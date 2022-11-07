FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — North Peace Secondary School is bringing Elf the Musical to Fort St. John

Director Ted Sloan said the play begins, similar to the movie, with Buddy the elf discovering he is a human before going to New York to find his real dad after growing up in the North Pole.

The meeting does not go well.

“His dad has no Christmas spirit, and we go from there,” Sloan said.

“So it’s a Christmas musical about rediscovering what the joy of Christmas is all about.”

They picked Elf, Sloan said, because they wanted to put on a “good family Christmas show.”

“We wanted to create a really fun experience for the whole family to come out to,” he added.

The class has been rehearsing since September, and the production includes three groups.

The school’s acting class has about 38 students, the stagecraft class has about 39 students, and the pit band has about 15 people, led by musical director David Price.

Sloan explained that the stagecraft class is building all the sets and creating all the backgrounds.

“There are over a hundred students a part of this project. They put in a ton of time,” Sloan said.

“They rehearse six days a week. The band rehearses an insane amount. It’s such a large program, and I am just super blown away by the kids.”

The show is taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre on December 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th, and 10th, with the curtains opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $20 each on the North Peace Cultural Centre’s website.

Sloan said ticket sales go towards renting the theatre and the school’s theatre program to keep putting on shows for the community.

