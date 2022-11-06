FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.— The NEBC Yukon Trackers came out of their two-game weekend against the St. Albert Crusaders with a win and a tie.

Saturday’s game saw the Trackers leave the Pomeroy Sport Centre with a 4-1 win.

The Crusaders scored early in the game, but head coach Jared Winkel said his goalie “shut the door after the first one.”

“We managed to crack their goalie early to even it up, and shortly after we took the lead, we just wore them down,” said Winkel.

“The Crusaders only had 14 skaters and our team is in tremendous shape, so by the time the third period came around we had more gas left in the tank and were able to carry home a win.”

The Crusaders scored early in Sunday’s game as well, but Winkel said his under-18 team “persevered and clawed their way back to tie the game.”

The result of Sunday’s game was a 2-2 tie.

Winkel said his team is continuing to work on their mental game while staying composed and disciplined.

“We are trending in the right direction,” said Winkel.

The Trackers hit the road to Whitecourt next weekend to take on the TRAC Wolverines in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

