FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers suffered a tough loss to the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks Saturday night in their regular season home opener at the North Peace Arena.

The Canucks outshot the Flyers 44-27 and headed back to Dawson Creek with a 6-2 win.

Flyers president Paul van Nostrand said the coaching staff and the team are aware of the areas that need improvement.

Story Continues Below

“We’re not sharp when it comes to passing, both getting out of our zone and in the opponent’s zone,” said van Nostrand.

“We’ve had a number of power play opportunities in our previous three games and we haven’t been that successful. So, there are some shortcomings there.”

According to van Nostrand, the Flyers have many new faces and many players who “haven’t played contact hockey in a long time.”

“You have to be fast and make decisions instantly in this hockey,” said van Nostrand.

“You can’t delay or you’re gonna be in trouble one way or the other.”

The Flyers take on the Falher Pirates next Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT