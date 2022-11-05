

TAYLOR, B.C. — The under-15 North East BC Predators won their first of two games on Saturday, defeating the North West Zone under-15 A team 4-10.

This comes after Friday’s 5-3 loss to the under-15 Northern Spring and Brake Flyers in their first league game of the season.

The under-15 Predators hit this ice again Saturday at the Taylor District Ice Centre against the Williams Lake Female under-15 A team.

The Predators have back-to-back games in Taylor again on Sunday, where they will play the North West Zone bright and early at 7:00 a.m.

Then shortly afterward, the Predators will face off against Williams Lake again at 11:30 a.m.

The under-15 North East BC Predators are currently first in their league standings.

