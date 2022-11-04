FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP received two consecutive stolen vehicle reports on Thursday.

At 5:22 a.m., police received a report of a car being stolen after it was left running to warm up prior to the owner leaving.

Constable Chad Neustaeter with the detachment said this happened in the area of 93rd Street and 98A Avenue.

An hour later, at 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of a pickup truck that was stolen overnight after it was left unlocked with the keys and wallet left inside.

Neustaeter said this incident happened in a rural area north of Charlie Lake.

In light of these incidents, the Fort St. John RCMP would like to remind citizens to secure their vehicles when not in use, especially now as the city enters into the colder months when drivers are likely to warm their vehicles prior to use.

The BC Motor Vehicle Act has a fine that can be issued to drivers and vehicle owners who do not lock their vehicles, called an “unsecured motor vehicle,” with a price tag of $81.

