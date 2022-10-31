A beautiful bathroom can transform a utilitarian space into a little slice of luxury. All you need are a few strategic updates to make your bathroom feel like a relaxing spa you want to spend all day pampering yourself in. Here are a few suggestions to help you get the best value for your money:

Top-of-the-line textiles

Never underestimate the power of fresh, fluffy towels to create those resort hotel or Scandinavian spa vibes. So, invest in quality hand and bath towels in soothing tones and soft textures. While you’re at it, pick up a fabric shower curtain in a pretty pattern and use a curtain liner to protect it from splashes.

Attractive artwork

Many of us forget to accessorize our bathrooms, but artwork can help define the style of the whole space. Think black-and-white photos of a sandy beach or cute and colourful prints by a local artist. Just make sure the pieces are framed with a sealed back to avoid mildew and warping. Modern ceramic or glass sculptures are also interesting and durable options.

Splurge-worthy sinks

A sleek sink can elevate the look and feel of your entire bathroom, without an investment in an expensive and disruptive renovation. The colours and styles you choose can also have a major impact. For example, a matte black is great for a farmhouse aesthetic, while a trendy bronze feels more chic.

