SASKATOON — Premier Scott Moe touted Saskatchewan’s economic prosperity and role in global energy and food security in a speech to business leaders in Saskatoon today.

Moe spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, saying the province’s resource industry, including potash and uranium, are proving essential at home and abroad.

His comments come ahead of Wednesday’s speech from the throne, when the Saskatchewan Party government is to lay out its agenda as it predicts a balanced budget driven by a windfall of resource revenues.

Moe says his government plans to introduce legislation ensuring jurisdiction over Saskatchewan’s resources.

He also says it aims to increase immigration numbers because there are not enough workers to fill the need.

Moe says the upcoming speech is expected to also include information about an international trade office in the European Union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press

