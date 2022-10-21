FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Fort St. John’s warming shelter has been open for almost a month, and according to manager Rosena Joby, things are running smoothly so far.

“We are almost getting 30 clients in a day, and we are so happy to help them,” said Joby.

“It’s not yet winter, but they’re still so happy to come, and they taught us a lot of new things like how to play crib, cards, and chess. I think it’s pretty good.”

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and anyone is welcome.

“They can have a coffee, snack, fruit. There’s a section where there are books, so they can read,” said Joby.

“We provide services such as laundry and shower access, and we have lockers where they can keep their belongings safe.”

While staff are grateful for the community’s generous donations, they still need essential items, such as personal hygiene products, food, and winter clothing.

The warming shelter is also looking for a tv for the common room.

Joby encourages anyone in need to take advantage of the resources the warming shelter offers.

“We are so happy to work as a team and are able to help our vulnerable population,” said Joby.

“Even though it’s a temporary program, we are really happy to help them throughout the harsh weather we have.”

The warming Shelter is located in Suite #1 at 10067 100th ave and can be accessed through the back-alley entrance.

