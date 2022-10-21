CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Crews have removed the Charlie Lake Dock to repair it over the winter to be reinstalled in the spring.

Ryan Harvey, a spokesperson for the City of Fort St. John, says this is a preventative maintenance operation.

“The difference between our dock and the Taylor bridge is one has to be done regularly and one less regularly,” he said.

The work will include some welding, metal work and repainting.

Harvey says the repairs won’t be completed before the lake freezes, so they will reinstall the dock in the spring.

Charlie Lake is still a backup water source for the city, according to Harvey, and due to this, the city still maintains parts of the lake.

