The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of the health care series Code Grey

Find Out More

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Crews have removed the Charlie Lake Dock to repair it over the winter to be reinstalled in the spring.

Ryan Harvey, a spokesperson for the City of Fort St. John, says this is a preventative maintenance operation.

“The difference between our dock and the Taylor bridge is one has to be done regularly and one less regularly,” he said.

The work will include some welding, metal work and repainting.

Harvey says the repairs won’t be completed before the lake freezes, so they will reinstall the dock in the spring.

Charlie Lake is still a backup water source for the city, according to Harvey, and due to this, the city still maintains parts of the lake.

Report an error

Thanks for reading!

Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.

The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. 

Become a Supporter today.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.