CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. has announced a collaboration with a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions looking to expand its EV charging network across Canada.

Imperial says it has signed an agreement with FLO, a Quebec-based company that manufactures EV charging stations for property managers, business owners and employers.

The agreement will see the two companies develop a charging service option for Imperial’s Esso and Mobil-branded wholesalers.

It also includes an agreement to transfer credits under federal Clean Fuel regulations.

FLO has over 70,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations across North America.

It manufactures its charging stations in Michigan and Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

