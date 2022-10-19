FORT ST. JOHN, BC – All three Northeast BC Predators hockey teams are headed to Richmond on Thursday for the Pacific Coast Female Rep Classic Hockey tournament.

The tournament is for competitive, all-female hockey teams in western North America, with 48 teams competing at this year’s tournament.

The teams have been getting in some ice time ahead of the tournament.

The under-13 team beat Chetwynd 7-5 on Saturday and Grande Prairie 4-2 on Sunday. Since hitting the ice in September, the females have not lost an exhibition game.

The Predator’s under-15 team split the weekend with an 11-0 loss to an under-18 team from Beaverlodge on Saturday and a 6-5 win against Grande Prairie’s under-13s on Sunday.

The Predator’s under-13 home opener weekend kicks off October 28th to 30th at the North Peace and Taylor Arenas.

The full, regular-season schedule for all three teams can be found here.

