FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The performance of Larry Guno’s play Bunk #7 by the Raven Collective grows closer.

The play is set to hit Fort St. John on its tour of the show on November 12th as part of the Bunk #7 BC Reconciliation Tour by the Raven Collective.

The play focuses on the true story of six Indigenous boys and their experience at the Edmonton Residential School in the early 1960s. The central image is described as “cultural resilience” in a release by Oliver Hachmeister, operations manager at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Energeticcity also spoke with Hachmeister to get his take on why he thought this was an important piece to bring around.

“I’ve been wanting to bring Indigenous voices to our stage for a few years now, but I did not want to bring my take on it,” Hachmeister said. “The Raven Collective is an Indigenous organization telling Indigenous stories.”

The Raven Collective is an Indigenous theatre group from Terrace. Artistic director Marianne Brørup Weston, who has been involved with the production since its beginnings in the early 2000s, said the company was put together specifically to help Bunk #7 come to life and to help “train young Indigenous talent.”

Both she and the actor who plays Gunay in the show, Kiefer Collison, expressed their excitement at being able to share the show with communities across Northern British Columbia.

“It’s changing the way forward with reconciliation,” Weston said. “It’s just opening a completely new door.”

Collison echoed a similar sentiment on the matter. “I think it’s a look behind the curtain at the truth of residential schools. I think it’s a way for people to connect with what happened in our past.”

The tour for Bunk #7 began in conjunction with Orange Shirt Day 2022. The tour includes stops in Dawson Creek on November 8th and Doig River on November 13th.

Tickets are just $10 at the request of the Raven Collective so that the barrier of entry is as low as possible.

Tickets for the show in Fort St. John can be purchased at the North Peace Cultural Centre in person, by phone at (250) 785-1992, or through their website.

You can also learn more about The Raven Collective and the creation of Bunk #7 at their website.

