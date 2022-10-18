CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — A vehicle incident on the Alaska Highway north of Charlie Lake on Tuesday morning included a moose, according to the Fort St. John Fire Department.

The Fort St. John Fire Department received a call at 6:57 a.m. on Tuesday for a single-vehicle incident of a vehicle striking a moose on the Alaska Highway close to the 281 Road.

Deputy Chief Daniel Simpson with the Fort St. John Fire Department says there was a single occupant in the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

Simpson adds that the moose is deceased following the incident.

This is a developing story.

