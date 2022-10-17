Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says it will invest $29.3 million in a renewable natural gas production facility that will use a byproduct from the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn.

TC Energy says once the facility owned by Lynchburg Renewable Fuels LLC is operational in 2024 it will break down the byproduct from the distilling process to generate methane gases recovered as biogas.

A biogas upgrade plant will remove contaminants to produce pipeline-quality renewable natural gas that will be connected to a local natural gas utility.

Liquid fertilizer will also be produced in the process.

The project is being developed by 3 Rivers Energy Partners LLC, which is an owner in Lynchburg Renewable Fuels.

TC Energy and 3 Rivers Energy Partners have also committed to jointly develop future renewable natural gas projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press

