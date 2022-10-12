FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers Hockey Club is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The 20-game season is slated to begin in early November and will run until the end of March.

The hockey club is seeking a trainer/equipment manager to join the current staff in their duties and a penalty box official for home games.

North Peace Hockey League teams will vote Wednesday evening to decide this season’s schedule.

For more information on the positions or to submit an application, FSJ Flyers President Paul van Nostrand can be reached at paulinator@shaw.ca or through the Fort St. John Senior Flyers Hockey Club Facebook page.